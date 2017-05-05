Deputies Searching for Columbia Bank Robbery Suspect

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are actively searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank this afternoon.

Lt. Curtis Wilson with the Richland County says around 1 p.m., the suspect entered the NBSC on Garners Ferry Road armed with the gun. The suspect demanded money from the teller, then ran out of the business.

Officers say they're actively looking for the person.

Deputies say the person may be at a location on Shop Road. There is a heavy police presense in the 2500 block of the road, so people who need to drive through that area should probably seek an alternate route.

