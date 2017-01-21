Deputies: Security Officer Stabbed at Local Bar and Grill

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- An employee at a local restaurant was stabbed several times and transported to a local hospital early Saturday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call at My Place Bar and Grill located on Claudia Drive, just off of Parklane Road. Upon their arrival at 3:00 a.m., deputies found out that a fight broke out between one person and a security officer.

The employee has non-life threatening injuries and one suspect has been detained by deputies.

