Deputies: Security Officer Stabbed at Local Bar and Grill

wltx 10:44 AM. EST January 21, 2017

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- An employee at a local restaurant was stabbed several times and transported to a local hospital early Saturday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call at My Place Bar and Grill located on Claudia Drive, just off of Parklane Road. Upon their arrival at 3:00 a.m., deputies found out that a fight broke out between one person and a security officer. 

The employee has non-life threatening injuries and one suspect has been detained by deputies. 

