Lexington County deputies believe this pair is connected to an auto theft at a West Columbia car dealership.

Lexington County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify two people they believe are connected to a recent auto theft in West Columbia.

Deputies say the pair, pictured below, drove a red Camry to a car dealership in the 2500 block of Charleston Highway in West Columbia on May 27. Deputies believe the man then stole a Dodge truck that was for sale at the dealership.

If you can help identify either of the two people or have any information about the theft, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

A pair drove this red Camry to a West Columbia car dealership on May 27. A Dodge truck was later stolen from the dealership. (Photo: Surveillance/Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Lexington County deputies believe this pair is connected to an auto theft at a West Columbia car dealership. (Photo: Surveillance/Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

This Dodge truck was stolen from a West Columbia car dealership on May 27. (Photo: Surveillance/Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

