NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff's Department say they shot an armed suspect involved in a hostage situation Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were responding to a shots fired call just before 11:30 a.m. at the 400 block of Thornhill Lane. They say they were later told that there was a hostage situation at the same home. We are told that two shots were fired in the residence before officers arrived.

Deputies say three hostages, two females and one male, were able to escape as the suspect fled the area as well. Investigators say the person left with a long gun and hid in a ravine. The suspect then"aggressively" advanced toward the officers making threats.

Deputies say the suspect continued to point the weapon at them after they gave him commands to put the weapon down. One officer fired hitting the man. He was disarmed and later transported to a Columbia hospital for treatment. No one has been identified at this time.

Officers are also searching for a man who was inside the home. They are searching for 55-year-old Richard "Sam" Baxter Jr. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, a stocking cap and Nike shoes. He is described as a black male weighing 175 pounds an 5'10" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Baxter is not a suspect, but officers would like to talk to him as a witness and to check on his well-being.

The case remains under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

