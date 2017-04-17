Deputies Still Looking Into Burned Body Found Near Columbiana Center

Lexington County Deputies in front of the crime scene where a burned body was found Saturday night. (Photo: Gutierrez, Sonia, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Deputies are still looking into the burned body that was found Saturday night near Columbiana Center.

While neighbors say they're alarmed that a body was found so close to such a residential and commercial area, they still feel safe in their home.

Saturday night around 10 p.m., officials responded to reports of a burned body around Paces Brooks Apartments. Deputies still have the area taped off with crime scene tape.

The owner of Yamato restaurant,across the street from the crime scene says she had some employees who went home from work because they were upset with the news of the death.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the autopsy would most likely be completed Tuesday and the results would come in closer to the afternoon.

