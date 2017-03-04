Deputies: Suspect Runs into Exit Ramp, Attempts to Hit Deputy with Car

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

(WLTX) -- One man is facing several charges after attempting to hit a deputy with a vehicle and engaging officers on a pursuit early Saturday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Lawrence Armstrong is charged with disregarding a traffic control device, failure to stop, attempted murder, driving under suspension, leaving the scene, littering and not wearing a seatbelt.

Just before 1:00 a.m., deputies say they saw Armstrong disregard a traffic control device at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Assembly Street. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but Armstrong refused to pull over.

Deputies pursued him until he ended up running into an exit ramp on Interstate 126 toward Bush River Road. As one officer approached the stopped vehicle, they say the suspect put his car in drive and drove toward the deputy. Armstrong rammed into another patrol car that was placed in between the deputy and the suspect.

Officials say Armstrong then got out of the car and fled on foot near Zimelcrest Drive and Bettis Lane. He was later taken into custody on Friendly Lane.

