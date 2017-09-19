Men Caught with Bags Full of Marijuana at the Village at Sandhills, Deputies Say

Drugs, guns, money found during search warrant (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies arrested two people who they say had bag fulls of drugs at the Village at Sandhill.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's department two men, Dillion Parker-Patterson, 24, and Jeremy McLeod, 25 were waiting to get on an elevator at the apartments at Town Center Place in the Village of Sandhills. In their hands were shopping bags filled with marijuana.

A deputy happened to be getting off the elevator while they were getting in, and saw the drugs in the bag.

The two were immediately taken into custody. Investigators say the men had three pounds of marijuana i the bags along with $3,000 in cash.

Richland deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for an apartment related to Parker-Patterson and McLeod, where they found an additional seven pounds of marijuana, a stolen rifle, and a handgun. rug paraphernalia was also found throughout the apartment, according to officers.

The two were charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, loitering for narcotics Additional charged may be forthcoming.

Both were transported to Richland County Jail.

