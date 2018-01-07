Deputies Investigating Double Homicide in Irmo

Richland County Deputies were called to a home in the 100-block of Sutton Way for a shots fired call Sunday night. (Photo: Twitter/Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department said two people are dead and a third in serious condition following a double homicide Sunday night.

The department tweeted Sunday evening that Deputies were called to the 100-block of Sutton Way near Irmo for a shots fired call around 8:40 p.m.

Deputies also tweeted that Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene. A third person was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.

Lieutenant Curtis Wilson told News19 that Deputies do not believe there are any suspects on the run, and that they are talking to multiple people at this time.

