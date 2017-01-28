Deputies: Two People Shot in Orangeburg County Home

(WLTX) -- Deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in Elloree after two people were shot Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say they arrived on Sorin Circle and learned that two people were shot by their neighbor. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the man returned to his home after the shooting. Deputies say they later found out that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies say the man spoke to his neighbors the day before the shooting. It is unclear why the man shot the residents.

Other neighbors in the area were told to evacuate their homes and a portion of Cleveland Street in Orangeburg County was blocked off just before 2:00 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 WLTX)