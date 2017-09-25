Disabled South Carolina Veteran Beaten with His Own Walker, Deputies Say

Samir Brown (left), Jarrah Dixon

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested and charged two men who they say beat up a disabled veteran during a robbery attempt.

Samir Brown, 22, and Jarrah Dixon, 28, both of Orangeburg, have been charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Deputies say around 3 a.m. Sunday, the suspects broke into the victim's home through a window and assaulted the 64-year-old veteran. Police say at least one of them had a gun, and one was wearing a sheet.

According to a warrant, when the victim tried to activate his alarm system, the suspects hit him with his own walker.

The veteran said the two took cash and a bank card from him. He said when he reached for his alarm button around his neck, one suspect called out, “Let’s get out of here, he is about to press that button."

“Every citizen has the right to enjoy the privacy and security of their own home,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These two individuals decided they were more important than this man’s right to the comforts and safety of his home.”

After he was taken into custody, deputies say Dixon said an acquaintance suggested the two go to the victim's home to get some money. Dixon said Brown decided to wear a bed sheet since he knew the veteran.

Deputies say Dixon told them he hid his clothing from the robbery. Investigators were able to locate that clothing at one location as well as a bed sheet outside of the veteran’s residence, they add.

Both appeared in court Monday for a hearing, as did the victim, who didn't speak during that hearing.

