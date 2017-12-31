Dollar General Robbery Suspect Led Officers on 95 MPH Chase, Deputies Say

Anthony Nelson (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a robbery suspect who they say led them on a chase where speeds reached 95 miles an hour.

Anthony Devon Nelson, 22, is charged with armed robbery after pointing a handgun at two store employees and getting away with cash, according to arrest warrants. Nelson is also charged with receiving stolen goods after deputies determined the car he used during the robbery was stolen.

“Nelson initiated a pursuit last night when he drove away from a deputy who attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Charleston Highway,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “Nelson abandoned the vehicle near his Marbell Lane residence. The K-9 apprehended Nelson when he stopped complying with a deputy’s commands and tried to run into the house.”

Officers say the chase went on for about three miles. A second suspect who was with Nelson is still wanted.

Anonymous tips on this case can be shared with Crimestoppers in the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC

Log on to midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the "Submit a tip” tab.

Download the new P3 Tips app for Apple or Android devices.

