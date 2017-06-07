Dress-Wearing Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

J'Neil Jacoby Jacobs (Photo: Lexington Police)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A suspect who was accused of robbing a Lexington bank in a dress has now been arrested.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green says U.S. Marshals and local authorities arrested J'Neil Jacoby Jacobs at a Fayetteville, North Carolina hotel.

Greens says just before 11 a.m. on May 30, Jacobs walked into the Bank of America on West Main Street wearing a dress, a head wrap, and sunglasses. He gave a note to the teller, warrants say, that asked for money and threatened violence if she didn't comply.

After getting the money, Jacobs left the bank and ran into the nearby woods.

J’Neil Jacobs is scheduled to have a bond hearing and extradition hearing Thursday.

