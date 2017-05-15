Driver Accused of Hitting SC Deputy to be Charged with DUI

Damaged caused to a Kershaw deputies vehicle on May 13, 2017. (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Department)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A man accused of being involved in a head-on collision with a Kershaw County deputy will be charged with DUI.

Tony Ervin Hayes, 55, is currently in the hospital, but when he's released, he's expected to be charged with DUI (2nd), and simple possession of marijuana.

Officers say around 9 p.m. on May 13, a deputy was traveling north on US 1 near Park Road when a car driven by Hayes crossed the center line and struck his patrol car.

The deputy didn't suffer any major injuries. He was able to get out of his car and check on Hayes, who was critically injured. Hayes was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland where he remains in ICU with serious injuries.

The deputy was checked out at Kershaw Health, but was quickly released.

The SC Highway Patrols says both cars were traveling at 55 miles an hour when the wreck took place.

“Like the public at large, deputies are not immune from the actions of a drunk driver,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Body armor, airbags and a push guard added to the front of the patrol vehicle likely minimized injuries to the deputy. More importantly, I pray for my deputies’ safety every day and apparently God answered those prayers on Saturday night.”





© 2017 WLTX-TV