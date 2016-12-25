Driver Charged After Hitting 4 Bicyclists in Upstate

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say a motorist is facing charges after hitting bicyclists pedaling down a rural road, hurting four.

Multiple media organizations report 25-year-old Kyle Varner of Roebuck has been charged with driving too fast for conditions. All four bicyclists were wearing helmets, but were injured and taken to hospitals. One bicyclist was airlifted.

The incident happened Saturday morning near Reidville.