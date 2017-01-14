Driver Fleeing From Police Crashes into Tree, Teen Killed

File (Photo: Associated Press)

AIKEN COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One teenager is dead after a driver crashed into a tree while fleeing from police officers late Friday night, according several agencies.

Officials from the Aiken County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol say 16-year-old Ny'Zarria Kitchings of Salley was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Center Street near John Nunn Highway in Perry, SC.

We are told that the driver, Willie Seawright Jr. of Perry, was trying to escape a Salley Police officer when he lost control of a 1999 Toyota four-door vehicle and hit a tree. Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. The driver was transported to a hospital in Augusta, GA and is in critical condition. The two were both entrapped in the automobile.

An autopsy is scheduled in Newberry to determine the passenger's cause of death. This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

