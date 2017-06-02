Driver in Multi-Vehicle Crash Charged With DUI

Jimmy Gartman, Jr. (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have charged a 52-year-old man with DUI in the multi-vehicle crash on Bluff Road Thursday night.

Jimmy Gartman, Jr., 52, is charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Police say Gartman crashed into a moped in the 3000 block of Bluff Road near I-77 shortly before 9:00 p.m. Thursday night. The impact of the crash then caused the moped to hit a third vehicle, according to investigators.

The man driving the moped suffered broken bones and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. No one else was seriously injured, police say.

Police say Gartman, who requested medical attention while in custody, was treated and released from a local hospital and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

© 2017 WLTX-TV