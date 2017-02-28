Dylann Roof's Friend Writes Apology Letters to Massacre Victims

A portion of a letter written by Joey Meek to the family of one of the victims of the Charleston church massacre. (Photo: U.S. District Court)

Charleston, SC (WLTX, AP) - The friend of the man convicted of killing nine people at a Charleston church has written apology letters to the victims, asking for forgiveness for his role in the tragedy.

Documents posted on a U.S. Federal Court website show the handwritten letters Joey Meek wrote the family of the people who were killed at Emanuel AME Church in 2015 by Dylann Roof.

Roof was convicted of the murders last December, and was sentenced to death in January.

Meek, prosecutors proved, knew key details about the crime before the killing, but did not let law enforcement know about remarks Roof had made about his hatred of African-Americans and desire to do harm.

"I want to apologize for your loss and express my deepest sympathy for the pain and grief this has caused your family," Meek wrote to the family of Ethel Lance.

"I have found peace and strength through the First Baptist Church of Lexington and counseling," he went on to say. "It is my hope that God eases your pain. I ask for your forgiveness, but I don't expect it."

Meek's lawyers say he does not deserve the strictest punishment the court can give.

But in court papers filed this week, prosecutors said Meek knew the full scope of Roof's hatred and desire to start a race war. Prosecutors say Meek needs a harsher punishment than what's in federal guidelines to serve as an example and to fully account for the horrible nature of Roof's massacre.



The court papers don't specify the guidelines for Meek's sentence, but they appear to land between about 2 ½ and 3 ½ years in prison. The maximum sentence is eight years.



Meek was originally set to be sentenced at the beginning of March, but that hearing has now been delayed.

