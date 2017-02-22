Man Sexually Assaulted Woman Twice in 12 Hours, Deputies Say

Edward Earl McElveen (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies say a man held a 78-year-old woman against her will and sexually assaulted her twice over a 12-hour period.

Edward Earl McElveen, 66, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, kidnapping, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Officers say the incident happened overnight in the Dalzell community. According to investigators, McElveen and the woman had a previous relationship that had ended about a month ago.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis says on Tuesday night, McElveen came to the woman's home and knocked on her door, asking for food. He then kidnapped her at gunpoint, and forced her to go to his home, detectives say.

During the kidnapping, officers say he bound her wrists with tape.

When they got to the home, officers say he sexually assaulted her twice over a 12 hour period. During the ordeal, she also sustained bruises and cuts.

"There were bruises that indicated she may have been choked as well," Dennis said.

The woman was able to escape around 10:30 a.m. and call officers around mid-morning, and she identified McElveen as her attacker.

He was arrested later in the day while walking along a Sumter County road.

Investigators say McElveen is a felon, convicted for a similar incident involving a woman in North Charleston back in 2005. They say they asked him for a DNA sample, but he refused. However, they say since he is on the state's sex offender registry, his DNA is on file already.

He's set for a court appearance later this week.

(© 2017 WLTX)