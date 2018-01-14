Escaped Union County Inmate Back in Custody

Brent Tyson Austin (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Union County, SC (WLTX) -- The Department of Corrections and the Union County Sheriff's Office said an inmate who escaped Union County Sheriff's Office custody on Friday is back behind bars.

Deputies said 41-year-old Brent Tyson Austin was arrested just before 11 p.m. Sunday night in Union County by SLED agents and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Union County Deputies said Austin escaped custody at the Union County Courthouse shortly after noon on Friday.

