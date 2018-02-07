Ex-Chesterfield HS Basketball Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student

Chesterfield County, SC (WCNC) - A former Chesterfield County high school basketball coach and middle school teacher turned himself into police following allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Clark, 42, turned himself in Wednesday morning without incident. Clark is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 16-year-old student on several occasions at Chesterfield-Ruby Middle School. Investigators said the alleged incidents occurred between December 2016 and December 2017.

Police said Clark was previously dismissed from his position of head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Chesterfield High School.

“We must assure parents that the school district and the sheriff’s office will do everything in our power to protect our students,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said. “Inappropriate relationships between teachers and students can cause lifelong damage.”

