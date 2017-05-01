Ex State Trooper Accused of Sex Crime with Underage Girl

Michael Perrotta (Photo: LCDC)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is being accused of committing sex acts on an underage girl.

Michael Harrison Perrotta, 23, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt-victim 11 to 14 years of age inclusive - second degree.

That's a felony which carries a penalty of 20 years in prison, if convicted.

An arrest warrant states that between June and July of 2016, Perrortta engaged in various sex acts with a victim who was 13 years old. The victim disclosed the details to several people including during a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center.

At the time of the incidents, Perrotta worked for the highway patrol. He was fired on April 24 after it was revealed he was under investigation.

He'd been with the department since January 2016.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Perrota was arrested last Friday.

