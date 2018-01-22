Ex-'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Apparent Domestic Dispute

(Photo: San Bernardino Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A former Disney Channel star is behind bars after an alleged domestic disturbance over the weekend.

According to a police news release, Barstow Police got a 911 call on Jan. 18 reporting a family dispute at the Aztec Apartments off West Buena Vista Street,

When officers got there, they spoke to family who told them there was an argument between 46-year-old Tanya Henson, her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend, Orlando Brown. Brown, 30, is best known for playing "Eddie Thomas" in Disney Channel's "That's So Raven."

Officers checked each for any outstanding warrants and found that Henson and Brown both had active warrants. Both were arrested and transported to the Barstow Police Department.

Brown was booked at the Barstow Jail for battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. Henson was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

