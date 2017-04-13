Fake 9-1-1 Caller Strikes Again, Makes 3 More Calls

File (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The woman accused of making fake 9-1-1 calls in Lexington County isn't stopping, despite increased attention on her actions.

Deputies say last night and early this morning, the caller made three more fake reports to the county's dispatch.

A day before, Lexington County deputies announced that this same woman had made 57 false 9-1-1 calls since March 25th, and that they wanted to find her.

Captain Adam Myrick says the calls include shooting, armed robbery and burglary emergencies.

“With these situations we've gotten there and haven't found anything,” says Myrick. “We've not found any trace or any information related to these calls. That's why we believe they are false.”

Investigators say they believe the woman gives them a false name, but is from the St. Andrews area.

“We need to do what we can to make sure this stops because it's diverting resources and personnel away from other issues that we need to be taking care of in the community,” says Myrick.

Making a false 911 call is a misdemeanor offense and can lead up to six months behind bars, along with fines.

While no charges have been discussed, the department needs help in finding this woman, so that no other false calls are made.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV