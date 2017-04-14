Fake 9-1-1 Caller Strikes Again with Another Call

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The woman accused of making fake 9-1-1 calls in Lexington County isn't stopping, despite increased attention on her actions.

Deputies say the caller made another call to the county's dispatch center Friday morning, but hung up before making another false report. That follows three additional calls over the last two days.

On Wednesday, Lexington County deputies announced that this same woman had made 57 false 9-1-1 calls since March 25th, and that they wanted to find her.

Captain Adam Myrick says the calls include shooting, armed robbery and burglary emergencies.

“With these situations we've gotten there and haven't found anything,” says Myrick. “We've not found any trace or any information related to these calls. That's why we believe they are false.”

Investigators say they believe the woman gives them a false name, but is from the St. Andrews area.

“We need to do what we can to make sure this stops because it's diverting resources and personnel away from other issues that we need to be taking care of in the community,” says Myrick.

Making a false 911 call is a misdemeanor offense and can lead up to six months behind bars, along with fines.

While no charges have been discussed, the department needs help in finding this woman, so that no other false calls are made.

Anyone with information on the identity of who might be making these 911 calls should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward.

© 2017 WLTX-TV