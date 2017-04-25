Fatal Shooting Suspect Arrested in Morning Raid

Derrick Mills (Photo: Calhoun County Sheriff's Department)

Calhoun County, SC (WLTX) - Calhoun County deputies say a suspect wanted for killing a man over two years ago has been arrested.

Early Tuesday morning, the department, along with Richland County deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, raided an apartment in Eastover where they found Derrick Mills

Mills was wanted for the December 2014 shooting death of 38-year-old Charles Brown. According to officers, Mills fired shots at a home on Falcon Lane, and the bullets struck Brown.

Deputies had previously arrested Quinton Mills of Old State Road in Gaston in connection with the crime.

