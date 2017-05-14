Female Victim Assaulted, Purse Stolen While Leaving Business

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers are searching for a male suspect after a woman was assaulted and had her purse stolen early Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say male and female suspects were involved. Michelle Waters, 42, is currently in custody. The search continues for the male suspect. The female victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

This incident remains under investigaiton.

