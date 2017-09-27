Florence Man Poured Gas on Wife, Set Her on Fire, Police Say

Charles Durell Nethercutt (Photo: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for allegedly setting his wife on fire following an argument.

Deputies say Charles Durell Nethercutt, 32, is charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

Investigators say Nethercutt poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire after arguing with her on September 19. The victim suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body, according to deputies.

Nethercutt is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who stands approximately 6-ft tall and weighs about 230 lbs. He has tattoos on both arms, according to investigators.

Anyone who sees Nethercutt or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 317, OR contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip at #CRIME.

