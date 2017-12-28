Florida Man Takes Picture Up Woman's Dress in Walmart, Deputies Say

(Photo: CBS AFFILIATE WPEC)

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. - A 21-year-old Florida man has been charged with voyeurism for allegedly taking a photo from beneath a woman's dress in a Walmart on Tuesday, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told the station a customer tracked down deputies outside the store and told them another woman saw the the suspect, Madisson Ledan, walk behind her and position a device to take a photo up her dress.

It's unclear if the device was a camera, cellphone or something else.

The customer and deputies contacted the store manager, who played surveillance video allegedly verifying the allegations.

Deputies said Ledan could be seen on the video stopping behind the woman, kneeling down and placing the device under her dress, before walking away.

He is now facing a charge of video voyeurism.

