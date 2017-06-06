Missing Woman was Last Seen in South Carolina

Mishelle Renee Calvert (Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – Deputies in York County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying in Rock Hill off Bonnybrook Circle. On May 8, Calvert was supposed to return to Florida, but deputies say she has not made it to Florida and no one was been able to contact her.

Police say she is believed to be traveling to Miami from Rock Hill. Calvert is described as a 54-year-old black female, approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Deputies say that the Ford Five Hundred sedan with a Florida license plate Calvert was driving was recovered on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Calvert’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

