RICHLAND COUNTY - (WLTX) --The search continues for another suspect after four people were arrested Friday night and Saturday morning.

Officials from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say Paul Walker, 20, Malike Gadist, 20, and Julius Washington, 26, are being held at the Richland County Detention Center on armed robbery charges from Waxhaw, North Carolina. Additional charges are coming for these individuals from the South Carolina Highway Patrol after officials say they led troopers on a high-speed on I-77.

Officers say a silver Toyota Camry led troopers on a chase through multiple counties that ended in Richland County late Friday night. During the pursuit, several shots were fired from inside the car at the trooper who was following them. The suspects eventually crashed into a median on Killian Road. Walker, Gadist, Washington and an unidentified suspect ran from the scene, according to deputies.

A perimeter was set up to catch them, and officers search throughout the night for the suspects, a manhunt that involved officers on the ground and in the air.

Officers say after the crash, 27-year-old Sandra Mack helped Gadist and Washington by hiding them in a motel room at the Comfort Inn on Bush River Road. All three were taken into custody Saturday morning. Walker was found at another location.

Mack is charged with obstruction to justice, accessory after the fact of attempted murder and accessory after the fact of armed robbery.

Sheriff Lott from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say Walker, Gadist, and Washington are connected to several armed robberies in North Carolina and South Carolina, including in Columbia area. Stolen cell phones, a stolen iPad and a handgun were found inside the the car.

It was previously reported by deputies that a fourth suspect inside the vehicle was arrested. They say they are looking for another male.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

