Four More Suspects Arrested in Lexington County Murder Case

Treshawn Alexander (top left), Monyell Fulton (top right); Amaria Hamm (lower left), Ashley Riley (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Four more people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Gaston early Wednesday morning.

Amaria Regina Hamm, 20, Ashley Danielle Riley, 29, Treshawn Alexander, 23, and Monyell Deshea Fulton, 22, are charged with murder, according to arrest warrants.

Hamm was arrested Wednesday along with 23-year-old Chesnee Labri Mattress in connection to the fatal shooting of Annette Riley, 44, on the 300 block of State Pond Road. Both Hamm and Mattress face additional drug charges that stem from a search warrant that was performed following their arrests.

“Our investigators worked nonstop to identify and locate everyone responsible in this incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Riley, Alexander and Fulton were brought into custody Friday afternoon. We feel confident that those involved in the death of Annette Riley are now behind bars.”

Riley, Alexander and Fulton are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

© 2017 WLTX-TV