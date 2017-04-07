Teen Beat Elderly Woman with Bat, Deputies Say

Demars Unique Randolph (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Gaston teen has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the beating of an elderly woman, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office

Demars Unique Randolph, 16, entered the woman's Dixiana home on March 15 and hit her multiple times with a metal baseball bat, according to arrest warrants. Detectives say Randolph stole the woman's car after the assault.

He’s also charged with burglary and grand larceny.

“SLED helped us on this case by rendering a composite sketch of the suspect,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Our investigators used the sketch to identify Randolph.”

Koon said deputies arrested Randolph on April 5. He’s being held by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice after a Lexington County magistrate denied him bond.

© 2017 WLTX-TV