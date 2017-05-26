Georgia Man Arrested in Sumter Shooting Death, Police Say

Walter Murrey (Photo: Georgia Dept. of Motor Vehicles)

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a May 17 shooting death outside a Sumter hotel.

Walter Murrey, 30, of Augusta, GA, was arrested at a construction site in that city Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshal's Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Sumter Police.

Police say Brandon Antwan Cummings, 31, of Sumter was found shot just before 9:30 p.m. May 17 outside of the Quality Inn on Broad Street. He was later pronounced dead at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Sumter Police say they were able to develop information that helped identify Murrey, who was staying at the hotel at the time of the shooting, as a suspect.

Murrey will remain in Georgia pending an extradition hearing to face murder charges in Sumter, according to police. Investigators say what exactly led to the shooting is unclear and they are continuing to investigate.

