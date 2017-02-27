Girl Scout Cookie Money Stolen from SC Troop

A photo of the person of interest. (Photo: Charleston Police Department)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police are trying to find whoever is responsible for stealing money that a group of Girl Scouts raised by selling cookies.

The girls were selling the cookies Sunday outside a Petco Store on the Savannah Highway. WCBD reports that while the girls were changing shifts and had their back to the table, a man ran up and grabbed the money container.

Officers say he made off with a total of $345.

Police have released a photo of what they're calling a person of interest in the case. They believe he was in the area at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information in the case should call Charleston Police 843-554-1111.

