Girl Scout Cookie Money Stolen from SC Troop

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police are trying to find whoever is responsible for stealing money that a group of Girl Scouts raised by selling cookies.
The girls were selling the cookies Sunday outside a Petco Store on the Savannah Highway. WCBD reports that while the girls were changing shifts and had their back to the table, a man ran up and grabbed the money container.
Officers say he made off with a total of $345.
Police have released a photo of what they're calling a person of interest in the case. They believe he was in the area at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information in the case should call Charleston Police 843-554-1111.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs