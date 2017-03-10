Girlfriend Accused of Killing Boyfriend During Argument

Anastasia Singleton (Photo: Sumter-Lee Detention Center)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter Police have charged a woman with murder who they say killed her boyfriend during an argument.

Officers say Anastasia Brejean Singleton, 19, got into an argument Friday morning with Desjuan Martinex Lemon, 21, at their home on Rolling Creek Drive.

The fight turned physical, and officers say Singleton stabbed Lemon. He was take to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died.

Singleton is now being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

