JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gloria Williams, the woman accused of abducting a Jacksonville infant back in 1998, has agreed to enter a guilty plea.

Williams has asked for 0-22 years on kidnapping charges and 0-5 years on interference charge.

On July 10, 1998, just eight hours after Kamiyah was born, Williams posed as a nurse and entered Shanara Mobley's hospital room at University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville. She told Mobley that Kamiyah had a fever and it needed to be checked. Willaims then left the room and exited the hospital with the child and they both disappeared.

For 18 years the infant, Kamiyah Mobley, had been living as Alexis Manigo in South Carolina.

Now Kamiyah is a 19-year-old young woman who does not see herself as a victim. She’s a tough cookie who understands the uniqueness of her situation but refuses to dwell in the past and is desperate to move on.

"Everybody always asking me how you handling stuff,” Mobley said. “To be honest I dealt with it probably better than what people think."

