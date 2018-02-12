WLTX
SC Woman Who Raised Kidnapped Child Pleads Guilty

Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped at birth in 1998. She is speaking out to First Coast News about the case against her alleged kidnapper and being reunited with her biological family.

First Coast News, February 12, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gloria Williams, the woman accused of abducting a Jacksonville infant back in 1998, has agreed to enter a guilty plea. 

Williams has asked for 0-22 years on kidnapping charges and 0-5 years on interference charge.

On July 10, 1998, just eight hours after Kamiyah was born, Williams posed as a nurse and entered Shanara Mobley's hospital room at University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville. She told Mobley that Kamiyah had a fever and it needed to be checked. Willaims then left the room and exited the hospital with the child and they both disappeared.

For 18 years the infant, Kamiyah Mobley, had been living as Alexis Manigo in South Carolina.

Now Kamiyah is a 19-year-old young woman who does not see herself as a victim. She’s a tough cookie who understands the uniqueness of her situation but refuses to dwell in the past and is desperate to move on.

"Everybody always asking me how you handling stuff,” Mobley said. “To be honest I dealt with it probably better than what people think."

