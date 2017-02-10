Greensboro Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop

Friday, February 10, 2017: Greensboro Officer shot, suspect injured during traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro Police said an officer and one other person was shot following a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting happened at Bernau Avenue and Baker Street.

Police Chief Wayne Scott said the officer pulled over a red car with two inside the vehicle. He said both people inside the car got out and ran from the area. Chief Scott also said, that's when a violent exchange happened and gunfire erupted between the officer and the suspect. Shots were fired about 300 yards away from the initial traffic stop.

It is unclear if the driver or passenger fired shots.

Police said both of the suspects have been contained.





Chief Wayne Scott also said the officer is in stable condition at Moses Cone Hospital.

Right now, it is not clear why the car was pulled over by the officer.

"This is a very trying time so we ask that the community keep every person in their thoughts and prayers," said Danielsen.

Chief Scott said police would also help those trying to get to their homes Friday night. Investigators are expected to stay on scene for several hours.

