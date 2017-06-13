Possible Sighting of Escaped Inmates Spurs Heavy Police Activity in Madison, GA

The Madison Police Department confirmed to 13WMAZ's Atlanta station - WXIA-TV - that there was a "heavy police presence" on Cox Road in the city of Madison. That police activity was related to the search for Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24.

The two state prisoners are accused of overpowering two Georgia State Correctional Officers early Tuesday in Putnam County and shooting them to death. Authorities say the men then stole a car.

Morgan County Sheriff Capt. Christopher Bish confirmed the inmates broke into a home in Madison and stole clothes and food, left their prison whites and made their escape. The inmates and the vehicle were not on site when police arrived.

A tip lead investigators to a Family Dollar store in Madison. According to WXIA's Faith Abubey, officers cleared the stores in the Family Dollar plaza. Some were seen headed into a wooded area nearby. Capt. Bish said there was a confirmed sighting at the store, but witnesses were unsure whether the inmates left in a vehicle or by foot.

Heavily-armed law enforcement officers cleared the retail stores one by one along Eatonton Road, and then moved to search a nearby Budget Inn room by room.

% INLINE %

The correctional officers killed were identifed as Christopher Monica, 42, an eight-year veteran and Curtis Billue, 58, a 10-year veteran.

Donnie Rowe, the older of the two escaped prisoners, has the more violent history. Born in 1973, Rowe was being held for life without the possibility of parole for multiple armed robbery convictions in Bibb County from October 2001. He was also convicted on multiple aggravated assault charges and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Donnie Russell Rowe

Ricky Dubose was born in 1993 and was also being held on a single armed robbery conviction from 2014, along with multiple convictions for credit card fraud, financial identity fraud, theft by taking, burglary, robbery and a single conviction for entering a vehicle. He was eligible for release in September of 2034.

He was a part of the Ghostface Gangsters when he was on the outside and is a member of the Aryan gang in prison, according to authorities.

Ricky Dubose

Oconee County released an updated mug shot of Dubose showing multiple face tattoos including crown tattoos over both eyebrows, a massive neck tattoo running from beneath his chin to his shirt line and another behind his right ear.

Both men were being held at Baldwin State Prison in Milledgeville, just one county over from where they escaped in Putnam County.

The FBI released a wanted poster because both of the men are now wanted for homicide in the guards' deaths.

WXIA-TV, Atlanta contributed to this report

© 2017 WMAZ-TV