22-Year-Old Chapin Man Dies in Hit and Run

Chapin, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is hoping someone has information that would help them find the person responsible for a fatal hit and run this weekend.

Around 4.a.m. Saturday, 22-year-old Darius Dreher was standing at the end of the driveway of his home on Westwood Drive when he was struck by a vehicle. The car then left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a full-size pickup or SUV with noticeable damage to the front of the vehicle.

If you have information about this incident please call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1514, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

