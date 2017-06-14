Domestice Violence Suspect Dies During Struggle with Woman

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a domestic violence incident ended with the suspect dying after a struggle with the woman he tried to attack.

Officers say they got a call of a disturbance at a home in Chapin around 11 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim. The suspect, 52-year-old Keith Dominick, was lying on the floor, and was pronounced dead.

Officers say Dominick and the victim were involved in a relationship.

According to investigators, for some reason, Dominick went to the home, broke through the glass of the front door, cutting his arm in the process. The man then pulled out a gun and threatened the victim.

Officers say the woman ran to a bedroom, and Dominick chased after her. The woman was able to knock the gun out of his hand, and the two began struggling for the weapon. The woman climbed on top of him to keep him from getting the gun, because she was afraid that if he got the weapon, he'd kill her.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Dominick died as a result of a combination of blood loss and strangulation. The coroner added that this is a justifiable homicide in light of the circumstances surrounding the case.

© 2017 WLTX-TV