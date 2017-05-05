Gregory Timothy Michael (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say the man accused of beating up a hospital employee in a bathroom lied about who he was when they arrested him.

Officers now say the man they have in custody is 32-year-old Gregory Timothy Michael.

According to investigators, when he was arrested, he gave them the name of his relative, as well as the wrong date of birth. That led to an incorrect name getting out into the public.

Michael is expected to be charged with Giving False Information to Police and an upgraded charge of Second Degree Assault and Battery. He was previously charged with Third Degree Assault and Battery and Escape.

Police say on Wednesday, Michael hit a 69-year-old employee of Palmetto Health Baptist in the face with a fist. The assault happened in a first floor bathroom near the entrance, according to the hospital.

Michael remains in jail after a judge set bond at $150,000.

