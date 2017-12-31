HPD: Man arrested, found with guns, ammo in downtown hotel room

Police on Sunday arrested a man they say was found with several guns and ammunition in his Hyatt Regency hotel room downtown. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police on Sunday arrested a man they say was found with several guns and ammunition in his Hyatt Regency hotel room downtown.

Houston police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hyatt Regency downtown in the 1200 block of Louisiana Street. The suspect, who police say was intoxicated and belligerent, was being arrested for trespassing when an HPD officer found some ammunition lying around in his room. The officer called for backup to arrest the suspect.

When other officers arrived, they found several guns inside the suspect’s room. He was then arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing.

The Hyatt Regency's annual New Year's Eve celebration will go on Sunday night with heightened security, according to a hotel spokesperson.

© 2017 KHOU-TV