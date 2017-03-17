Husband Arrested in Death of Lexington Sheriff's Department Employee

Lindsey Nicole Lee (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Law enforcement agents have arrested the husband of a Lexington County Sheriff's department employee and charged him with her killing.

Investigators say early Friday morning, they arrested Jason Donn Lee, 38, on murder and burglary charges in the death of 31-year-old Lindsey Nicole Lee. Lindsey Lee worked in the IT department of Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

According to a warrant affidavit, Jason Lee forced his way into Lindsey Lee's West Columbia home on March 13 around 8:30 p.m. SLED agents say Jason Lee attacked Lindsey and she suffered a fatal wound to her neck.

Lexington deputies performed a welfare check of the Haleywood Lane home after Lindsey did not show up to work the following day. Deputies say they found her body inside the home. SLED was called into investigate since the case posed a potential conflict of interest for the sheriff's department.

Jason Lee, who lives in Simpsonville, later submitted a DNA sample that SLED agents say matched a piece of evidence left at the crime scene. According to the affidavit, Jason Lee also gave investigators conflicting and deceptive statements.

"I'd like to thank State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel for his willingness to provide agents to lead the investigation into Lindsey's death," said Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon.

"SLED stepped in and helped us during a very difficult time.

"Because of their continuous hard work, Lindsey's family can hopefully gain some sense of closure as they continue to grieve in the weeks and months ahead as they begin to heal."

