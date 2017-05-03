ICE Removes Honduran Man Living In NC Wanted For Machete Murders

ATLANTA -- U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed a Honduran man living in North Carolina who was wanted for murdering two men.
ICE says deportation officers removed Francisco Escobar-Orellana from his home near Hope Mills on February 21.
According to a release, Escobar is accused of killing two men with a machete at a liquor store in his home country in 1993. A warrant for his arrest was issued in May 2005.
Special agents arrested Escobar during a targeted enforcement operation. ICE says a federal judge then ordered Escobar's removal from the country on March 23.
