Jeweler Accused of Buying Jewelry Stolen in Columbia Burglaries

George Gibson (top) and William Young (bottom) (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A local jeweler has been charged after police say he bought jewelry without a permit that was later determined to be stolen, according to he Columbia Police Department (CPD).

Gregory Wayne Gibson, 59, is charged with fifteen counts of Precious Metals, Violations by Dealer – First Offense.

Police say Gibson, who owns Gibson Jewelers on Rosewood Drive, is accused of purchasing more than $149,000 worth of jewelry (gold, silver, precious metals and stones) from William Curtis Young in September 2017. Gibson’s precious metals permit, allowing him to purchase such items expired in September 2015.

Police say the jewelry was determined to be stolen during several home burglaries in the Lake Katherine and Old Woodlands area in from mid-August to early September 2017. Police say they are working to determine if Gibson knew the merchandise was stolen when he purchased the items.

Young, 40, was charged with seven counts of first-degree burglary, five counts receiving stolen goods and grand larceny.

Police say a majority of the stolen items have been recovered by CPD.

© 2017 WLTX-TV