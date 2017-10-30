Lancaster Man Used Hammer to Kill Wife, Police Say

Matthew James Alman, submitted by Lancaster Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A 49-year-old man was charged with the murder of his wife after her body was found in her home Sunday.

According to Lancaster Police, 58-year-old Mildred Arnold was found dead in her home on South York Street in Lancaster. Arnold suffered severe physical trauma that appeared to have come from a physical assault. Police say Arnold's husband, Matthew Alman, had given false information to other family members concerning her whereabouts and activities over the past 24 hours.

Alman was later charged with an unrelated offense. During the booking process, police found blood on Alman's clothing and a search was conducted at the couple's home. Following the search, police found a framing hammer in the residence that appeared to have blood and hair and was believed to be the murder weapon.

Alman remains in jail and was denied bond, according to police.

