Lancaster Investigating Homicide After Finding Victim Lying in Intersection, Shot to Death

LANCASTER, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after they found a man shot to death.

Lancaster Police said officers were on patrol early Wednesday morning, around 1:15 a.m. in the area of E. Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane when they observed a subject lying in the street's intersection.

As officers investigated, they said they discovered that the subject had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was dead.

"This particular section of E. Dunlap Street consists mostly of vacant houses," Lancaster Police said in a press release. "There were no calls of gunshots in the area prior to the discovery of the victim."

Authorities said the victim had been identified, however, his ID will not be released at this time in order to insure all proper notifications with the family have been conducted.

Lancaster Police said investigators will continue to attempt to piece the incident together. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

