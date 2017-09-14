Lexington County Teen Charged with Killing Dog, Injuring Another

Patrick David Esparza (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have charged a West Columbia teen who they say killed one dog and injured another.

Patrick David Esparza, 17, is charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals.

Officers say the animals were found inside his home.

“Deputies were originally called to Esparza’s home for a welfare check and found the back door open,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Once inside, the deputies found a small dog that had died from apparent stab wounds and a larger dog suffering from multiple injuries.”

A judge set bond for Esparza at $10,000.

Ill treatment of animals is a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.

© 2017 WLTX-TV