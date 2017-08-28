Lexington County Teens Charged with Vandalism at High School

Dominic Herrera Croswell (left) and Larry Tyshont Melvin (right) (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Two Lexington County teens have been charged in a vandalism case at Lexington High School.

Dominic Herrera Croswell and Larry Tyshont Melvin, both 17, are charged with malicious injury to property after shattering several windows at Lexington High School and some windows of school vehicles after school hours last week, according to arrest warrants.

Croswell and Melvin have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting bond conditions set by a Lexington County magistrate.

