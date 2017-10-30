WLTX
Close

NC Couple Charged After Baby Found With Maggots In Diaper: Police

AP , WFMY 4:47 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

LEXINGTON, N.C. - Police in North Carolina have charged a couple with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports police also charged 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Hiatt and 26-year-old Michael Patrick McKnight with misdemeanor child abuse. They were jailed on  $100,000 bond each. It's not known if they have attorneys.

According to Lexington police, officers performing a welfare check at a home last Friday discovered seven children all under the age of 6 that were malnourished and unclean.

Read: Baby Found Rotting In Swing Covered With Maggots, Parents Charged

Capt. Michael Hunt said officers encountered an overwhelming smell of feces and urine when they went into the home.

ReadBaby Found Dead in Swing Hadn't Been Changed in a Week: Court Docs

Hunt said the officers described the living condition as "extremely poor."

 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories